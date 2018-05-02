Facebook Messenger

‘Deadpool 2’ Gets New IMAX Posters and “Weirdly Awesome” Tiny Hands Candy

by      May 2, 2018

0

deadpool-2-imax-posters

You probably know that Ryan Reynolds and his masked mercenary Deadpool have a lot in common–they’re rich, good-looking, and have a rapist wit–but one thing you might not know is that they also both have tiny, delicate hands, hands that are just as suited for stirring mashed potatoes as they are for taking out leagues of bad guys. Those insured hands can now be yours for the eating thanks to a new deal with Trolli for Deadpool Tiny Hands candy. What does any of this have to do with the new IMAX posters from uber-talented fan-artists that will be arriving in your favorite movie theater lobbies? Nothing, but both are now available for your consuming pleasure.

Deadpool 2 also stars Zazie BeetzMorena BaccarinT.J. MillerBrianna HildebrandLeslie UggamsStefan Kapicic, and Karan Soni, and opens May 18th.

Check out the new IMAX posters for Deadpool 2 below:

1ST PLACE WINNER – ANDY FAIRHURST – Will be printed and displayed in select IMAX theatre lobby cases in the US and Canada.

2ND PLACE WINNER – JOHN GALLAGHER – On opening night (5/17), fans who experience Deadpool 2 in select IMAX theatres will receive this art as an exclusive mini poster. Giveaways are available while supplies last and only at participating theatres.

deadpool-2-imax-poster-john-gallagher

Image via IMAX, 20th Century Fox

3RD PLACE WINNER – PATRICK BROWN – Starting 5/18, fans who experience Deadpool 2 in IMAX at Regal Cinemas will receive this art as an exclusive collectible ticket, while supplies last. Plus get a free promo code to redeem for a mini poster in the Crown Club Rewards Center. Giveaways are available while supplies last and only at participating theatres.

deadpool-2-imax-poster-patrick-brown

Image via IMAX, 20th Century Fox

HONORABLE MENTION – JARREAU WIMBERLY – Jarreau is a freelance illustrator and the majority of his work is in the fantasy and sci-fi genres. He believes in telling a great story while conveying emotion and excitement through his images.

deadpool-2-iimax-poster-jarreau-wimberly

Image via IMAX, 20th Century Fox

COMPETITOR – ALICE X. ZHANG – Alice is a full-time freelance illustrator with an enduring interest in cinema, comics, and pop culture.

deadpool-2-imax-poster-alice-x-zhang

Image via IMAX, 20th Century Fox

Here’s the official, nonsensical synopsis for Deadpool 2:

After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor – finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover.

To find out more about the Deadpool 2 Tiny Hands candy and where you can get your normal, human-sized hands on them, check out the images and info below. And for much more on Deadpool 2, be sure to click on the links to these recent write-ups:

