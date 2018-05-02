‘Deadpool 2’ Gets New IMAX Posters and “Weirdly Awesome” Tiny Hands Candy

0

You probably know that Ryan Reynolds and his masked mercenary Deadpool have a lot in common–they’re rich, good-looking, and have a rapist wit–but one thing you might not know is that they also both have tiny, delicate hands, hands that are just as suited for stirring mashed potatoes as they are for taking out leagues of bad guys. Those insured hands can now be yours for the eating thanks to a new deal with Trolli for Deadpool Tiny Hands candy. What does any of this have to do with the new IMAX posters from uber-talented fan-artists that will be arriving in your favorite movie theater lobbies? Nothing, but both are now available for your consuming pleasure.

Deadpool 2 also stars Zazie Beetz, Morena Baccarin, T.J. Miller, Brianna Hildebrand, Leslie Uggams, Stefan Kapicic, and Karan Soni, and opens May 18th.

Check out the new IMAX posters for Deadpool 2 below:

1ST PLACE WINNER – ANDY FAIRHURST – Will be printed and displayed in select IMAX theatre lobby cases in the US and Canada.

Kick off the training wheels and get on your big kid bike with IMAX. #Deadpool2 exclusive art brought to you by @andy_fairhurst from @DeviantArt. Get tickets: https://t.co/FV4lk3KVa3 pic.twitter.com/rd4KjjHP2O — IMAX (@IMAX) May 2, 2018

2ND PLACE WINNER – JOHN GALLAGHER – On opening night (5/17), fans who experience Deadpool 2 in select IMAX theatres will receive this art as an exclusive mini poster. Giveaways are available while supplies last and only at participating theatres.

3RD PLACE WINNER – PATRICK BROWN – Starting 5/18, fans who experience Deadpool 2 in IMAX at Regal Cinemas will receive this art as an exclusive collectible ticket, while supplies last. Plus get a free promo code to redeem for a mini poster in the Crown Club Rewards Center. Giveaways are available while supplies last and only at participating theatres.

HONORABLE MENTION – JARREAU WIMBERLY – Jarreau is a freelance illustrator and the majority of his work is in the fantasy and sci-fi genres. He believes in telling a great story while conveying emotion and excitement through his images.

COMPETITOR – ALICE X. ZHANG – Alice is a full-time freelance illustrator with an enduring interest in cinema, comics, and pop culture.

Here’s the official, nonsensical synopsis for Deadpool 2:

After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor – finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover.

