L.A. Readers: Win Free Tickets to Our ‘Deadpool 2’ IMAX Screening with Director David Leitch Q&A

0

I’ve got a few questions for you. Do you like Deadpool? Have you been counting down the days to see the sequel? Are you a fan of IMAX? Will you be in the Los Angeles area May 16th? And, finally, would you like to see director David Leitch do a Q&A after you see the sequel for free and before it’s in theaters? If you answered yes to these questions I’m about to make you very happy.

On May 16th at 7:30pm in the Los Angeles area, Collider is partnering up with 20th Century Fox and IMAX for an early screening of Deadpool 2 and after the screening ends, I’ll be moderating a Q&A with director David Leitch.

If you’re wondering how you can get in, we’ve got you covered. To attend this free screening you need to email thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “I Want to See Deadpool 2 Before it’s in Theaters!” You need to include your name in the body of the email and if you’d like to bring a guest. We’ll be accepting emails until Sunday the 13th at noon PST and we’ll contact the people that won passes with specific info about the screening later that day.

Again, this screening is in the Los Angeles area on May 16th at 7:30pm. You MUST arrive by 6:30pm. Hope to see some of you at the screening.

Here’s the “official synopsis” for Deadpool 2:

After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Miami’s hottest bartender, while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor – finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover.

For more on Deadpool 2, click on the links below: