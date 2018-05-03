Watch: ‘Deadpool 2’ Gets a Celine Dion Music Video

0

Leave it to the Deadpool 2 to mock just about everything under the sun. If there’s some element of the promotional process that can be twisted, the folks at 20th Century Fox are willing to have some fun with it under the auspices of their fourth-wall breaking superhero.

While the music video has somewhat fallen out of favor as a promotional tool (it was massive in the 90s for selling movies), Deadpool 2 has brought it back in its own weird way by having Celine Dion sing a song for the movie. The music video is played pretty straight. Dion doesn’t start cursing or anything. The weirdest it gets is just Deadpool in heels dancing to the music. It’s a goofy little promo that feels like it could have gone further, but it’s fine for what it is. However, it does make me wonder if this song will be in the movie and if we have a FYC campaign to look forward for Best Original Song. Let’s see how much the Academy really loves Celine Dion.

Check out the Deadpool 2 music video below. The film opens May 18th and stars Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin, Julian Dennison, Zazie Beetz, T.J. Miller, Brianna Hildebrand, and Jack Kesy.

