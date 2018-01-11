‘Deadpool 2’ to Hit Theaters Early, But ‘New Mutants’ Delayed to 2019

0

On the heels of this morning’s news that Gore Verbinski has dropped out of directing Fox’s long-developed Gambit movie, the studio has revealed a new slate of release date shakeups, giving Gambit, Untitled Deadpool Sequel, and The New Mutants new release dates.

Good news first, Untitled Deadpool Sequel has been bumped up by two weeks and will now land in theaters on May 18, 2018 instead of June 1. Ryan Reynolds will return as the foul-mouthed vigilante alongside Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, and (cringe) T.J. Miller as Weasel and newcomers Josh Brolin as Cable and Zazie Beets as Domino. The new release date puts Deadpool 2 a week ahead of the Star Wars box office domination that’s sure to come with Solo: A Star Wars story, a smart move considering the Star Wars films have proven to have long legs. Deadpool will now return to theaters up against Sony’s horror pic Slender Man.

Now the bad news. Josh Boone‘s horror-tinged take on The New Mutants is getting a major bump back on the schedule and will now land in theaters 10 months later than originally scheduled. The film moves from April 13, 2018 to February 22, 2019. Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams and Charlie Heaton star in the YA X-Men spinoff about a group of diverse teenage mutants kept in a research facility against their will. The shift prevents Fox from having two superhero films in theaters at the same time overseas, but the significant bump suggests that there are larger factors at play, either because the film needs more work before it’s ready for audiences or possibly due to strategy or fallout surrounding the Disney-Fox deal. Per The Tracking Board, the film tested OK, but the studio wants to rework it to be scarier in the wake of last year’s landmark year for horror.

Finally, there’s the Gambit movie, which has seen a tortured pre-production process, losing directors Doug Liman (American Made) and Rupert Wyatt (War for the Planet of The Apes), and as of this morning, Gore Verbinski (Pirates of the Caribbean). The Channing Tatum vehicle has been pushed from the recently set February 14, 2019 to a summer slot on June 7, 2019. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the film has a “heavy comedic tone as it revolves around a heist” and the thinking is that it’ll do better as a summer Marvel movie.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix is still slated to hit theaters on November 2, 2018.

For more of the latest of Fox’s growing X-Men verse, check out our recent coverage in the links below.