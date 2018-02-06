New ‘Deadpool 2’ Poster Goes Full ‘Flashdance’

0

Deadpool 2 star Ryan Reynolds has unveiled a new poster for the upcoming sequel, and it’s certainly in keeping with the unique marketing campaign for the R-rated superhero movie. Indeed, the publicity for Deadpool 2 began with a Good Housekeeping sendup and a debut poster painted to look like a Norman Rockwell. Then our first look at footage came in the middle of a Bob Ross parody starring Reynolds’ Deadpool himself. And now we get a new Deadpool 2 poster, but it’s another parody—this time of the 1983 film Flashdance.

This irreverent marketing campaign may be taking a traditional detour soon, however, as we exclusively reported that the official Deadpool 2 trailer is expected to drop around Valentine’s Day—the anniversary of when the first film was released—before it plays in theaters in front of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther. So this poster may be less a cheeky reference to an 80s movie than preparation for the film’s marketing campaign to kick into another gear.

We still don’t know much about the story of the follow-up, which won’t even be called Deadpool 2. Fox has yet to reveal the film’s actual title, but that may come with the official trailer next week. We do know that John Wick co-director and Atomic Blonde director David Leitch steps into the director’s chair after Tim Miller departed over creative differences. And the film introduces Josh Brolin as fan-favorite comics character Cable, as well as Atlanta standout Zazie Beets as Domino.

More will be illuminated in a matter of days, but for now take a look at the new Deadpool 2 poster below. The film hits theaters on May 18th.