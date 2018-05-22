Facebook Messenger

Movie Talk: Does ‘Deadpool 2’s Box Office Debunk Superhero Fatigue?

May 22, 2018

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff, and John Rocha discuss the following:

  • At Motor City Comic Con over the weekend, producer Rob Tapert talked about the Evil Dead franchise and if a new movie with Bruce Campbell might be in the future.
  • Deadline reported that Halle Berry, Angelica Houston, Asia Kate Dillon, Mark Dacascos, and Jason Mantzoukas will be joining the cast of John Wick: Chapter 3.
  • Warner Bros. released the first trailer for Mowgli from director Andy Serkis and starring Serkis, Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett, Benedict Cumberbatch, Freida Pinto and Naomie Harris.
  • Live Twitter Questions
