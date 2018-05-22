Movie Talk: Does ‘Deadpool 2’s Box Office Debunk Superhero Fatigue?

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff, and John Rocha discuss the following:
- At Motor City Comic Con over the weekend, producer Rob Tapert talked about the Evil Dead franchise and if a new movie with Bruce Campbell might be in the future.
- The panel analyzes the opening weekend box office numbers for Deadpool 2 , Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther to debate if superhero fatigue is happening.
- The Lego Movie Twitter account announced the full title of The Lego Movie sequel, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, and revealed the logo for the film.
- Deadline reported that Halle Berry, Angelica Houston, Asia Kate Dillon, Mark Dacascos, and Jason Mantzoukas will be joining the cast of John Wick: Chapter 3.
- Warner Bros. released the first trailer for Mowgli from director Andy Serkis and starring Serkis, Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett, Benedict Cumberbatch, Freida Pinto and Naomie Harris.
- Live Twitter Questions