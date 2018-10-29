Ryan Reynolds and David Leitch Shooting All New Scenes for PG-13 ‘Deadpool 2′ Release

0

There’s not a ton of details about what exactly the PG-13 re-release of Deadpool 2 entails—and boy was producer Simon Kinberg tight-lipped when we asked—but a new interview with writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick out of Slashfilm did confirm that this won’t simply be a chopped-and-screwed version of the original film. According to the duo, Ryan Reynolds, director David Leitch, and a few more cast members who shall not be named went back into production two months ago to film entirely new scenes, including a “framing device” dreamed up by Reynolds.

“We definitely shot new stuff,” Wernick said. “And recently too. After Deadpool 2 came out and we were all sitting around, we came to it less about the idea of let’s make a PG-13 movie and more, ‘Let’s talk a little bit about Deadpool.’ We were kicking around some ideas and then I think it was Ryan [Reynolds] who had the great framing device and we all got excited and went to the studio. They said, ‘Yeah, let’s do it. Fire up the cameras.’ About two months ago we were out on soundstages shooting again. Ryan was in the suit and the gang was back together, Dave Leitch and Ryan and us having a great time and laughing. It comes together great so we’re super excited about it.”

While this might sound like the new version is finished and ready to go, Collider can exclusively report that additional photography is not done on the project. From what we heard, the changes being made ensure that even if you saw Deadpool 2 numerous times, the new release will be different enough to get you back into the theater. Sources also told Collider that one of the primary reasons for the PG-13 release is hopefully finally getting Deadpool 2 a wide release in China.

More as we hear it.