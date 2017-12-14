New ‘Deadpool 2’ Art Teases the Second Coming with Cable

0

The marketing for Deadpool 2 continues to come out of left field, and indeed star/producer Ryan Reynolds has now shared a piece of art for the film that is anything but traditional. We knew things would be different when the very first Deadpool 2 poster was a riff on Norman Rockwell, which itself was debuted in a very special issue of Good Housekeeping. Even the first footage was revealed inside a Bob Ross-esque video featuring Reynolds as Deadpool, and now this new piece of art is a recreation of Michelangelo’s “The Creation of Adam”, with Deadpool sitting in for Adam and Josh Brolin’s Cable filling in for God.

It’s a fun piece of art that reminds audiences in the glut of the holiday season that R-rated Deadpool cheer is heading our way next Summer, and it’ll be interesting once we see the movie to look back and see if any of this marketing was actually giving hints about the plot/character motivations, or if they were just fun little things to get folks excited.

David Leitch (Atomic Blonde) steps into the director’s chair this time around as Cable and Zazie Beets’ Domino are introduced to the cast, offering up a fresh new adventure for the foul-mouthed superhero. T.J. Miller, Brianna Hildebrand, Morena Baccarin, Leslie Uggams, and Stefan Kapicic all reprise their roles from the first movie. Deadpool 2 opens in theaters on June 1, 2018.

Check out the Deadpool 2 art below.