‘Deadpool 2’ Drops a New Poster Mocking the Ending of ‘Logan’

Deadpool 2 has dropped a new poster, and it’s got the fun, wacky style you’d expect from the marketing campaign that 20th Century Fox is clearly having a ball with. The Struzan-inspired art design is a nice touch, and it’s got fun gags including a literal kitchen sink, which ties in nicely to how the whole cast is presence…except one.

Look closely and you’ll see that T.J. Miller, who has been present in past advertising for the movie, is nowhere to be found. While he’s still listed in the credits (and presumably will be in the finished film), Fox has decided that it’s probably for the best not to include the face of a guy who was arrested for allegedly calling in a bomb threat to a train. Presumably if we ever get Deadpool 3 (and Ryan Reynolds thinks that X-Force is the future of the character for the time being), I seriously doubt they’ll bring back Miller.

Check out the Deadpool 2 poster below. The film opens May 18th and also stars Josh Brolin, Zazie Beetz, Julian Dennison, Morena Baccarin, Brianna Hildebrand, and Jack Kesy.

Here’s the “official synopsis” for Deadpool 2:

After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Miami’s hottest bartender, while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor – finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover.

