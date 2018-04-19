Facebook Messenger

Rob Liefeld Channels His ‘New Mutants #98’ Cover for ‘Deadpool 2’ Poster

deadpool-2-poster-rob-liefeld

If you’re planning on getting your Deadpool 2 tickets through Fandango, you’re going to get a cool poster by Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld (while supplies last). Liefeld has done a new poster in the vein of New Mutants #98, which is the issue that introduced Deadpool to the world back in 1991. This new version takes that illustration and makes it movie-accurate with new looks of Josh Brolin, Zazie Beetz, and Stefan Kapicic.

“The cover to New Mutants #98 has become an iconic image, and it is the comic that introduced Deadpool and Domino to the world,” Liefeld tells Fandango. “New Mutants #98 has become a key image in the comic book pantheon, so I thought it would be great to pay homage with the movie cast… and I gotta be honest, man — it turned out better than I imagined!”

Check out the New Mutants #98 cover below followed by Liefeld’s new illustration. Click here to get your tickets for Deadpool 2, which opens May 18th. And if you haven’t seen it, here’s the latest trailer.

new-mutants-98-rob-liefeld

Image via Marvel Comics

deadpool-2-poster-rob-liefeld

Image via Fandango

