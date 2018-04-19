Rob Liefeld Channels His ‘New Mutants #98’ Cover for ‘Deadpool 2’ Poster

0

If you’re planning on getting your Deadpool 2 tickets through Fandango, you’re going to get a cool poster by Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld (while supplies last). Liefeld has done a new poster in the vein of New Mutants #98, which is the issue that introduced Deadpool to the world back in 1991. This new version takes that illustration and makes it movie-accurate with new looks of Josh Brolin, Zazie Beetz, and Stefan Kapicic.

“The cover to New Mutants #98 has become an iconic image, and it is the comic that introduced Deadpool and Domino to the world,” Liefeld tells Fandango. “New Mutants #98 has become a key image in the comic book pantheon, so I thought it would be great to pay homage with the movie cast… and I gotta be honest, man — it turned out better than I imagined!”

The New Mutants #98 cover was followed by Liefeld's new illustration. Deadpool 2 opens May 18th.