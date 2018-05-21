Facebook Messenger

Heroes: ‘Deadpool 2′ Spoiler Review, Jake Gyllenhaal as Mysterio

by      May 21, 2018

On this episode of Heroes, Jon Schnepp, Robert Meyer Burnett, Amy Dallen, and Jeff May discuss the following from the world of Hero:

  • The panel has a moment of silence for Margot Kidder and offers remembrances of her. (1948-2018)
  • BREAKING: THR is reporting that Jake Gyllenhaal is in talks to play the villain Mysterio in the sequel to Spider Man: Homecoming.
  • CW President Mark Pedowitz and Stephen Amell announced at CW’s upfront presentation that Batwoman and the city of Gotham will be coming to the world of Arrow next season.
  • The panel offers a spoiler-filled review of Deadpool 2.
  • Jon Schnepp interviews Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely in studio about their work on the MCU and Avengers: Infinity War.
  • Deadpool 2 made $125 million domestically and over $300 million worldwide. The panel discusses what this means for the franchise.
  • Roberto Vargas took to his Instagram to hint that The Dark Universe might not be dead yet after a meeting with Universal Pictures executives. The panel wonders if Bride of Frankenstein is back in motion?
  • Geoff Johns takes to Twitter to confirm that the Doom Patrol episode of Titans will focus heavily on Beast Boy.
  • Fans are taking to social media to bring back the cancelled series Lucifer.
  • Both Gotham and iZombie are getting 5th seasons with iZombie ending its run after that 5th season.
  • Stan Lee takes to Twitter to say that Tom Holland is exactly who he “envisioned” when he was writing Spider-Man 50 years ago.
  • Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson revealed on Twitter that Watchmen: The Ultimate Cut is his “favorite comic book movie to date”.
Image via The CW

