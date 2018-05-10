Facebook Messenger

First 'Deadpool 2' Reactions Tease More Meta Madness & an All-Timer Post-Credits Scene

Bust out the chimichangas y’all, the first Deadpool 2 reactions have hit the web, and they’re promising a whole lot more of the meta-madness and self-referential comedy that made the first film a hit. Overall, the reviews are coming out positive (though no one can seem to agree if it’s better than the first film or not), but the one thing everybody agrees on is the post-credits scene, which is supposdly an all-timer.

Fox has done a damn fine job of keeping the sequel’s plot under wraps, but the sequel will see the return of Ryan Reynold‘s antihero Wade Wilson, aka Deadpool, as he goes up against Josh Brolin‘s time-traveling mercinary Cable. The film also brings the introduction of Zazie Beets‘ Domino, Terry Crews‘ Bedlam and Lewis Tan‘s Shatterstar, and of course Rob Delaney‘s Peter.

The film opens May 18th and also stars Morena Baccarin, Julian Dennison, T.J. Miller, Brianna Hildebrand, and Jack Kesy. Check out the first social media reactions below and stay tuned for our full review closer to release.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

