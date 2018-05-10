First ‘Deadpool 2’ Reactions Tease More Meta Madness & an All-Timer Post-Credits Scene

0

Bust out the chimichangas y’all, the first Deadpool 2 reactions have hit the web, and they’re promising a whole lot more of the meta-madness and self-referential comedy that made the first film a hit. Overall, the reviews are coming out positive (though no one can seem to agree if it’s better than the first film or not), but the one thing everybody agrees on is the post-credits scene, which is supposdly an all-timer.

Fox has done a damn fine job of keeping the sequel’s plot under wraps, but the sequel will see the return of Ryan Reynold‘s antihero Wade Wilson, aka Deadpool, as he goes up against Josh Brolin‘s time-traveling mercinary Cable. The film also brings the introduction of Zazie Beets‘ Domino, Terry Crews‘ Bedlam and Lewis Tan‘s Shatterstar, and of course Rob Delaney‘s Peter.

The film opens May 18th and also stars Morena Baccarin, Julian Dennison, T.J. Miller, Brianna Hildebrand, and Jack Kesy. Check out the first social media reactions below and stay tuned for our full review closer to release.

Happy to report ‘Deadpool 2′ is a lot of fun and had me laughing beginning to end. Stuff after the credits is *awesome*. All the people added to the film were perfectly cast. Avoid spoilers. Always makes it a better experience. pic.twitter.com/4Q3Kr1ARPh — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) May 10, 2018

#Deadpool2: Finally! A movie for teenage boys! Look for my review on @Collider on Monday. — Matt Goldberg (@MattGoldberg) May 10, 2018

I didn’t like the first Deadpool. DEADPOOL 2 beat me into submission until I was actually enjoying myself. Also it features my now favorite post credit scene. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) May 10, 2018

DEADPOOL 2: this time he knows he’s in a cinematic universe!!! — David Sims (@davidlsims) May 10, 2018

I liked DEADPOOL 2 more than the first one (which I wasn’t a huge fan of). Slow to start but all the stuff with X-Force and Cable (and Peter!) works surprisingly well. — Matt Singer (@mattsinger) May 10, 2018

#Deadpool2: I’ll say this, it earns the hell out of that R rating. And the cameos. And the post-credit scenes. — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) May 10, 2018

Just saw #Deadpool2. Safe to say it features the best post credits scene EVER. I’m still recovering. — Nigel M. Smith (@nigelmfs) May 10, 2018

#Deadpool2 is no doubt the most violent major release since Kill Bill Volume 1. It’s also funnier than the first and has me genuinely excited for a sequel. Oh and it features a ton of Canada jokes, so of course I loved it. — Nigel M. Smith (@nigelmfs) May 10, 2018

Deadpool 2 is better than Infinity War — alex (@alex_abads) May 10, 2018