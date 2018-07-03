‘Deadpool 2’: Rob Liefeld, Brianna Hildebrand and Lewis Tan Go Deep in 45-Minute Q&A

0

-

Over the weekend I got to do something really cool: I moderated the Deadpool 2 panel at Amazing Comic-Con in Las Vegas with Rob Liefeld (creator of Deadpool, Cable, Domino and too many characters to mention), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) and Lewis Tan (Shatterstar). During the really fun forty-five minute conversation, the three of them shared some great behind-the-scenes stories about the making of the films and also answered tons of fan questions. Since we knew a lot of our readers weren’t going to be able to make it to Las Vegas to see the panel in person, in the player above you can see what you missed.

During the Q&A you’ll see Liefeld, Hildebrand and Tan also talk about who ruined the most takes, how Fox was extremely guarded about revealing the members of X-Force in the Deadpool sequel even after TV spots showed who was in it, how the studio knows who leaked the Deadpool test footage, Cable’s complicated backstory, the incredible box office of the first film and how it surprised everyone, how Hildebrand and Tan landed their roles, and so much more. In addition, besides seeing them answer a number of fan questions, you can see the three of them play “random questions” which includes questions like which TV show would they like to guest spot on, favorite sci-fi/fantasy movie, which film scared them as a kid, what they collect, if they own any movie/TV show props, what’s the most they’ve spent on sneakers or shoes and more.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and a huge thank you to Amazing Las Vegas Comic-Con for partnering up with Collider on the convention! While in Vegas I got to meet a ton of people that read the site and watch out videos on YouTube and everyone couldn’t have been nicer and happy to meet us. I hope to be back next year!

Here’s a list of everything we talked about.

Rob Liefeld, Brianna Hildebrand and Lewis Tan: