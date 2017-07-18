‘Deadpool 2’: Wade Wilson Cozies Up to Blind Al in a New Image

0

The cast of 20th Century Fox’s Deadpool 2 continues to firm up now that the sequel’s within a year of its highly anticipated release. Ryan Reynolds is obviously set to return as Wade Wilson, a.k.a. the Merc with a Mouth, and he’ll be joined by a bunch of returning allies as well as some new superheroes from the Marvel Comics. But Reynolds most trusted ally of all will also return for the sequel, that of Blind Al. Reynolds took to social media to post a behind-the-scenes pic with pal Leslie Uggams, who stole her scenes as the foul-mouthed old woman.

Attendees to this weekend’s San Diego Comic-Con will want to head to Hall H for the 20th Century Fox panel on Thursday, which is expected to include a presentation for Kingsman: The Golden Circle but, who knows, they might even have some Deadpool 2 surprises in store for the packed house. Directed by David Leitch (John Wick, Atomic Blonde), Deadpool 2 also stars Josh Brolin as Nathan Summers/Cable, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Stefan Kapicic as the voice of Colossus, Zazie Beets as Domino, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Jack Kesy, and Julian Dennison; it opens in theaters on June 1, 2018.

