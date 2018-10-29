Facebook Messenger

Movie Talk: Ryan Reynolds Shooting New ‘Deadpool 2’ Scenes for PG-13 Release

by      October 29, 2018

On today’s Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff, John Rocha and Steve Weintraub discuss the following:

  • In its second week of release, Halloween was #1 at the box office with a weekend take of $32 million.
  • In an interview with Slashfilm, Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick revealed that new scenes were shot for a re-release of the film two months ago.
  • Variety is reporting that Michael Keaton and Seth Rogen will be starring in King of the Jungle, a comedy about the true story of tech magnate John McAfee.
  • Variety reports that Lena Dunham is set to adapt the non-fiction book A Hope More Powerful Than the Sea: One Refugee’s Incredible Story of Love, Loss, and Survival as a feature film with Steven Spielberg producing it.
  • The Wrap reported that Avengers 4 has added Katherine Langford in a mystery role in the film.
andi-matichak-halloween-jlc

Image via Universal

