‘Deadpool 2’ Would Like You to Avoid Spoiling the Movie

0

Studios are now acutely aware of the scourge of spoilers. Some people unintentionally spoil a movie just because they’re excited; some spoil a movie because they want to show they’re in the know; and other spoil it just to be jerks. Either way, it can be frustrating to studios and filmmakers to keep a movie in relative secrecy for years only to have that secrecy spoiled in a matter of days. With Deadpool 2 set to start rolling out to promo screenings and hitting theaters in a little over a week, Ryan Reynolds has tweeted out the following message to fans:

And he’s right! They’ve been surprisingly tight-lipped on the plot. In fact, this is the “official synopsis” that the studio has continued to use:

After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Miami’s hottest bartender, while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor – finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover

Obviously, this is not the plot. The most recent trailer shows that the story has something to do with Deadpool assembling X-Force to fend off Cable and protect a young boy, but that’s about it. For the movie to go this long without giving away its plot is pretty impressive, especially when other movies will release trailers showing you the entire story through the second act.

I’m sure Deadpool 2 will have lots of laughs and surprises, and the easiest way to avoid spoilers is just don’t go into stuff that’s not in the trailers. And if you do go into that stuff, just caution about spoilers. It’s pretty easy.

Deadpool 2 opens May 15th and also stars Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin, Julian Dennison, Zazie Beetz, T.J. Miller, Brianna Hildebrand, and Jack Kesy.