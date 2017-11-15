Facebook Messenger

Movie Talk: ‘Deadpool 2′ Teaser; ‘Justice League’ Rotten Tomatoes Score Delayed

by      November 15, 2017

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Wednesday November 15th, 2017) Mark Ellis, Kristian Harloff, Jon Schnepp, Ashley Mova discuss the following:

  • Rotten Tomatoes will delay the reveal of Justice League Tomatometer score
  • Quentin Tarantino’s next movie down to 3 studio frontrunners Sony, Paramount and WB; Tom Cruise eyed for lead role
  • Halloween reboot timeline confirmed by Danny McBride
  • Mail Bag
  • Live Twitter Questions
justice-league-cast-image

Image via Warner Bros.

