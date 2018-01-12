Movie Talk: ‘Deadpool 2′ Arriving Early; ‘The New Mutants’ Delayed

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Grace Hancock, Dennis Tzeng, and Ken Napzok discuss the following:
- We’ve got a big X-Men shake-up! Deadpool 2 and The New Mutants got new release dates and Gambit lost director Gore Verbinski.
- The 70th Annual Directors Guild of America (DGA) nominees were announced with four first-time nominees in the Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Feature Film category.
- The trailer for Tully sees Charlize Theron as Marlo, a mother of three including a newborn, who is gifted a night nanny by her brother. Marlo comes to form a unique bond with the thoughtful, surprising and sometimes challenging young nanny named Tully.
- Natalie Portman is in talks to replace Reese Witherspoon as the star of Pale Blue Dot, an astronaut drama that Fargo‘s Noah Hawley is directing for Fox Searchlight.
- The first trailer for Beirut finds Jon Hamm as a U.S. diplomat who flees Lebanon in 1972 after a tragic incident at his home. Ten years later, he is called back to war-torn Beirut by CIA operatives to negotiate for the life of a friend he left behind.
- Will the recent sexual harassment allegations against James Franco hurt his Oscar chances?
- Live Twitter Questions