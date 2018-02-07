‘Deadpool 2’: Over 25 Images from the New Trailer Show off Superhero Mayhem

0

20th Century Fox just dropped a new Deadpool 2 trailer, and once you get past all the trailer parody parts like pointing out Cable’s greenscreen arm and Deadpool deciding to mock their interactions by using action figures, you get a glimpse of what the real movie might be. While there’s still no official synopsis (there’s a fake official synopsis that makes fun of real synopses), we can gleam a bit from this new trailer.

For starters, it looks like the organization that’s a problem this time around is called “DMC”. You can see it on the shields of the soldiers that Cable is fighting as well as on the yellow jumpsuits (which I would assume are prison uniforms) that various characters are wearing. We still don’t know what any of this means outside the fact that the plot probably involves a prison break of some kind. There are also a bunch of new characters, and in one shot there’s an actor who strongly resembles Terry Crews. If Crews is in this movie, it just became better. That’s a fact.

Check out over 25 images from the Deadpool 2 trailer below, and speculate away in the comments about what the plot might be about. Deadpool 2 opens May 18th and stars Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Zazie Beets, Morena Baccarin, T.J. Miller, Brianna Hildebrand, Leslie Uggams, Stefan Kapicic, and Karan Soni.

Here’s the official fake synopsis for Deadpool 2: