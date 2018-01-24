Exclusive: We Know When You’ll See the ‘Deadpool 2’ Trailer

0

If you’ve been anticipating a real, bona fide trailer for Deadpool 2, we’ve got good news for you—it’s coming very, very soon. While 20th Century Fox kicked off the unique marketing campaign for the untitled follow-up in November with a Good Housekeeping cover shoot, Norman Rockwell-inspired poster, and Bob Ross-infused teaser video, we still haven’t seen a proper Deadpool 2 trailer. That should change in three weeks, because Collider has exclusively learned that the first official trailer for Deadpool 2 will be playing in theaters attached to Marvel Studios’ Black Panther, which hits theaters on February 16th. Additionally, we’re hearing that Fox plans to release the Deadpool 2 trailer online on Valentine’s Day. The date has a certain significance, as you’ll recall that the first Deadpool hit theaters on Valentine’s Day weekend in 2016 and surpassed all box office expectations.

So yes indeed, the Deadpool 2 trailer is coming in a matter of weeks, and it’s attached to play in theaters with the first superhero movie of 2018. Moreover, we can also confirm that the trailer does include Josh Brolin’s Cable. The casting for this particular role was a hotly contested item as Deadpool 2 was coming together, and fans are eager to see the Oscar-nominated performer’s take on the favorite comics character.

While the attachment of the Deadpool 2 trailer in front of Black Panther is likely fortuitous, it could be a sign of things to come if the deal for Disney to acquire parts of 21st Century Fox goes through. We still don’t know exactly what’s planned for Fox’s Marvel comics adaptations, but there exists the possibility that within a few years, Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther and Ryan Reynolds’ foul-mouthed Deadpool could exist in the same cinematic universe. What a world.

But that’s a ways off and in no way confirmed. What we are confident about is this Deadpool 2 trailer release date. Prepare yourself for a full-on look at the follow-up in three weeks.

Directed by David Leitch (Atomic Blonde), the untitled Deadpool sequel also stars Zazie Beets and T.J. Miller and opens in theaters on May 18th.