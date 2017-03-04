‘Deadpool 2’ Teaser Reveals Ryan Reynolds Getting Back Into the Skin-Tight Suit

0

Fans of the Marvel franchise, and the X-Men franchise over at 20th Century Fox specifically, were probably already prepping themselves for a few major surprises this weekend with the release of Logan. James Mangold‘s adult take on the mythology of Wolverine, extrapolated, in part, from the “Old Man Logan” storyline, has received some of the best reviews of any superhero movies in the past and there has been quite a lot of hush-hush gossip about what unfolds in that narrative. Well, 20th Century Fox decided to double-down on the shock by adding what amounts to a teaser trailer for Deadpool 2 onto certain prints of Logan, it turns out.

If we’re being honest, the trailer is more of a one-off, a sketch that one might expect an episode of Saturday Night Live to open with if Deadpool were hosting. Hearing the sounds of an old man being mugged, Ryan Reynolds‘ hero jumps into a phone booth to change into his Deadpool costume with the Superman theme going off in the background. As it turns out, it takes longer than one might expect, considering the swiftness of most superheroes to suit-up for battle, and things don’t end great for the old man. There’s also a bit of a cameo that you probably will not miss. You can watch the teaser below.

Here’s the teaser trailer for Deadpool 2:



This is a very smart move for Fox and for the franchise on the whole. There has been some deafening rumors going on about Deadpool 2, from the exit of director Tim Miller to the ongoing journey to find the right man to play Cable, one of the most beloved characters in all of the X-Men universe. Giving fans a taste of what they love about Miller’s movie and the character of Deadpool is exactly the antacid needed to keep the more impatient fans at bay. It’s dark, funny, and just a bit punkish, and the fact that they kept it a surprise is both impressive and clever. And as the trailer points out, it’s still a long way to go before we get to see Reynolds and his cast on the big screen again. Here’s hoping Logan can hold people over for awhile.