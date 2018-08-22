‘Deadpool 2’: 41 Things We Learned from the Blu-ray’s Audio Commentary

Deadpool 2 is now finally available on Blu-ray and Digital HD, which means it’s time to dig into the film’s bonus features. While plenty of studios are skimping on home video releases nowadays, 20th Century Fox has actually gone all-out with the Deadpool 2 release. The Blu-ray has a bevy of featurettes and deleted scenes, an extended cut of the film, and a feature-length audio commentary track featuring Ryan Reynolds, director David Leitch, and writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.
It’s the audio commentary track we wanted to focus on here, as commentaries can often be treasure troves of information. This Deadpool 2 track is no exception, and it should come as no surprise that it’s also just an enjoying listen. Reynolds, Reese, Wernick, and Leitch are all clearly close collaborators and leave few stones unturned as they dissect how the film was made, what jokes didn’t make the cut, how the A-list cameos came about, and much, much more.
The full commentary track is worth listening to, but here are some of the highlights we gleaned.
As of the recording of the audio commentary (which was a couple weeks before the film opened), Logan director James Mangold still had not seen the Wolverine music box gag.
- The rooftop fight scene was shot on a rooftop in Vancouver.
- The Chinese sign seen behind Deadpool when he’s on the roof literally says, “Pool of dead.”
- Ryan Reynolds and the writers came up with the Sea Breeze joke when they were attending a wedding together.
- The motion control shot during the first action sequence in the hideout was meant to set a comic book tone. It took a full day to shoot.
- Deadpool running to the cab with a horde of people behind him was inspired by a similar shot in Raiders of the Lost Ark.
- The Deadpool mask is animated when Deadpool is talking. In order to give the visual effects artists at Weta something to work with, Reynolds performs each scene once without the mask, so his face is entirely visible for the effects teams to use as a foundation when animating the mask itself.
- Reynolds says acting in the mask is about 20-30% bigger than he would normally be, so the performance comes through.
The scarred face makeup took two hours to apply by the end of Deadpool 2. During Deadpool 1, it took three and a half hours.
- Reynolds came up with the Yentyl/Frozen joke after having watched Yentyl on TCM soon after watching Frozen plenty of times with his daughter.
- There was huge debate during the entire Deadpool 2 process over what to do with Vanessa. There were versions where she and Wade simply broke up, but they decided that killing Vanessa would best drive the character of Deadpool for the rest of the movie.
- The Celine Dion song came about because David Leitch was looking for a way to make some space between Vanessa’s death and the start of the movie. They needed to balance the tone between paying homage to the credits of the first movie and letting Vanessa’s death have an impact.
- There was a joke during the first conversation between Deadpool and Weasel that the studio forced the filmmakers to take out of the movie. Reynolds says it’s the only thing they made them do during the making of the whole film.
- The X-Men mansion set they used was the same mansion in Victoria, British Columbia that was used as a shooting location for X2.
- The cats on Deadpool’s t-shirt are Taylor Swift’s cats, for which they had to get Taylor Swift’s approval. She said yes.
- The footage of the X-Men closing the door was shot on the set of X-Men: Dark Phoenix and sent over to the Deadpool 2
- Reynolds is a friend of Taika Waititi’s and after seeing Hunt for the Wilderpeople, he knew that he wanted to cast Julian Dennison in Deadpool 2. He was the only actor who read for the role.
- There was originally a lot more backstory on the Mutant Reeducation Center and scenes with Eddie Marsan, but it was decided that story would better be seen through Deadpool’s eyes so those scenes were cut out.
-
In an original version, Black Tom played a bigger role as a villain in the film’s Third Act, setting things up for future films. They eventually decided not to overextend themselves, and Reynolds also notes it was going to be expensive as they would’ve displayed Black Tom’s powers.
- Reynolds was at a dinner party with Matt Damon, pitched him the toilet paper manifesto, and asked Damon if he wanted to play the part. Damon thought it was hilarious and agreed to the cameo. And that’s why Matt Damon is in Deadpool 2.
- At one point, Leitch pitched the idea of the power dampeners going in and out as the prisoners were fighting, which would have meant seeing tons of mutant powers in the background during the prison fight. Unfortunately, it was too expensive.
- The shoot in the mountains of British Columbia, of Deadpool rolling down the hill, was the last official day of shooting.
- Ryan Reynolds provided the voice of Juggernaut. His voice was modulated down, so as to be a better fit.