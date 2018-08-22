‘Deadpool 2’: 41 Things We Learned from the Blu-ray’s Audio Commentary

0

Deadpool 2 is now finally available on Blu-ray and Digital HD, which means it’s time to dig into the film’s bonus features. While plenty of studios are skimping on home video releases nowadays, 20th Century Fox has actually gone all-out with the Deadpool 2 release. The Blu-ray has a bevy of featurettes and deleted scenes, an extended cut of the film, and a feature-length audio commentary track featuring Ryan Reynolds, director David Leitch, and writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

It’s the audio commentary track we wanted to focus on here, as commentaries can often be treasure troves of information. This Deadpool 2 track is no exception, and it should come as no surprise that it’s also just an enjoying listen. Reynolds, Reese, Wernick, and Leitch are all clearly close collaborators and leave few stones unturned as they dissect how the film was made, what jokes didn’t make the cut, how the A-list cameos came about, and much, much more.

The full commentary track is worth listening to, but here are some of the highlights we gleaned.