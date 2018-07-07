‘Deadpool 2: Uncut’ to Screen at Comic-Con; Saturday Schedule Revealed

0

San Diego Comic-Con has released the Saturday schedule for 2018’s festivities. Saturday is usually the banner day for SDCC, and traditionally Hall H begins with the big Warner Bros. panel and the day closes out with the Marvel Studios panel. Marvel Studios is sitting this year out to avoid having to spoil Avengers 4, so the big question has been what will take its place in the primetime Saturday slot? The answer is: Deadpool 2. Yes indeed, 20th Century Fox is hosting a panel for the already-released Deadpool 2 on Saturday night in Hall H, with appearances by “Deadpool and pals” so you can probably expect Ryan Reynolds to be in attendance.

But that’s not all! At 10pm on Saturday, Comic-Con will be hosting a screening of Deadpool 2: Uncut, which has to be the extended cut of the R-rated superhero sequel. Director David Leitch confirmed earlier this year that an extended cut of the film would be released, likely on home video, but it looks like Comic-Con is where it’ll be debuting.

As for the rest of Saturday’s offerings, it’s honestly pretty slim. Warner Bros. is expected to showcase Shazam!, Aquaman, and Wonder Woman 1984 as well as Godzilla 2 and may or may not have some announcements, so that’ll be exciting. And EW’s Women Who Kick Ass panel is usually pretty insightful, but elsewhere you’ve got a panel for RZA, the Animation Show of Shows, and An Evening with Kevin Smith closing things out.

Ballroom 20, meanwhile, will once again play host to panels for The CW’s Supergirl, Arrow, Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning and The Flash.

Check out highlights from the Saturday Comic-Con 2018 schedule below, and click here to see the full schedule.

10:30am – Warner Bros. Theatrical – Hall H

Get a first look at the studio’s highly anticipated future releases. Films and special panelists TBA.

4:00pm – EW: Women Who Kick Ass – Hall H

A discussion among fierce, fearless actresses Chloe Bennet (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Regina King (Watchmen), Camila Mendes (Riverdale), Amandla Stenberg (The Darkest Mind), and Jodie Whitakker (Doctor Who), who open up about the power and privilege of playing women who redefine the rules and refuse to yield. Moderated by EW’s Jessica Shaw.

5:15pm – Deadpool 2 Panel – Hall H

Prepare for the ultimate superhero landing as Deadpool and pals drop into Hall H for an hour of maximum effort. Expect dirty jokes, broken fourth walls, maybe some spandex, and real, live unicorns!* *Panel may not actually include mythical creatures.

10:00pm – Deadpool 2: Uncut Screening – Horton Grand Theatre

Deadpool is bringing a little something special to Comic-Con. Be the first to see a super-duper special screening of Deadpool 2 and maybe some surprises. Deadpool costumes are encouraged, but not required, but give it your maximum effort.