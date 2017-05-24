‘Deadpool 2’ Adds Jack Kesy to Possibly Play the Villainous Black Tom Cassidy

0

The casting for Deadpool 2 is shaping up nicely. Ryan Reynolds, Monica Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Stefan Kapacic (Colossus), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), and T.J. Miller (Weasel) are all set to return, and they’ll be joined by franchise newcomers Josh Brolin (Cable) and Zazie Beetz (Domino). But David Leitch’s sequel isn’t done filling out its cast quite yet.

According to Deadline, Jack Kesy (Baywatch) is set to join the film and play a major villain. While Cable will be the main antagonist, Kesy is on board to also give the Merc with a Mouth some trouble. While there’s no confirmation on who he’ll play, Deadline says it’s likely Kesy’s been cast as Black Tom Cassidy. In the comics, the Dublin-born baddie “can manipulate, bond with, and project energy through plant life. He is also capable of issuing concussive blasts with a wooden object, usually a shillelagh.” That sounds like the kind of ridiculous character who would fit in perfectly with a Deadpool movie.

It should be interesting to see how the sequel handles its villains, especially since (at least in the comics), Cable and Deadpool go on to be tenuous allies. I wouldn’t expect Black Tom to be a long-running character in the movies, but at least he has fun superpowers, which should help differentiate him from both Cable as well as the first film’s knowingly-bland Ajax. An antagonist who’s also a bit of a caricature of an Irish guy should make for some fun back and forth with Deadpool, especially when you consider how much Deadpool likes to make fun of the people he fights.

Deadpool 2 opens June 1, 2018.