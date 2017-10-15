‘Deadpool 2′ and ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ Wrap Production

Most people were probably taking it easy yesterday, whether that be at home with Netflix’s latest David Fincher series, Mindhunter, or checking out Blade Runner 2049 or Happy Death Day at the theater. You might have done something not involved staring at a glowing screen as well, like books or speaking to a loved one. Either way, while we were busy doing jack shit, two humongous movie crews were wrapping up production on two of 2018’s most anticipated films, namely Deadpool 2 and X-Men: Dark Phoenix.
Simon Kinberg and Ryan Reynolds both took to Instagram yesterday to announce the respective wraps of the two Fox-Marvel films. Whereas Deadpool 2 has afforded its fanbase a clear gander at both Cable and Domino (Josh Brolin and Atlanta breakout Zazie Beetz), Dark Phoenix hasn’t given us much of any idea as to what the new characters will look like in the upcoming X-Men chapter. Otherwise, Fox has been keeping the storylines of the two movies close to the vest, a tactic that served them extremely well with the release of Logan. Whether either of these movies will resonate the way Logan did, however, is yet to be seen.
You can checkout Kinberg and Reynolds’ posts right below. X-Men: Dark Phoenix will hit theaters on November 11th, 2018 while Deadpool 2 will arrive a little earlier on June 1st, 2018.
Here’s Kinberg’s Instagram wrap post for X-Men: Dark Phoenix:
Here’s the Instagram post from Reynolds about the Deadpool 2 wrap:
That’s a wrap on DEADPOOL 2: A SONG OF FIRE AND ICE! Thank you to our beloved Captain, Mr. @davidmleitch… words are too clumsy to properly acknowledge your giant heart and talent. I love my hometown of Vancouver and our obscenely gifted crew. From our PA’s, (who are first in and last out) to our set decorators and prop department, riddling this film with Easter Eggs in almost every scene… Thank you. I already miss being on set. Which is why I’ve decided to continue shooting the film in my underwear from Josh Brolin’s well appointed living room. #MaximumEffort A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on