Movie Talk: Zazie Beetz to Play Domino in ‘Deadpool 2′; ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Plot Details

-
On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (March 10th, 2017) Dennis Tzeng, Perri Nemiroff, John Rocha, David Griffin, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
- Zazie Beetz cast as Domino in Deadpool 2
- Thor: Ragnarok plot details revealed
- Disney’s Aladdin remake holding open casting call
- Shane Black shares new image from The Predator
- Nathan Fillion, Kerry Washington added to Cars 3 cast
- Danny DeVito reteams with Tim Burton on Dumbo
- El Chapo movie in development at Sony
- Mail Bag
- Twitter questions