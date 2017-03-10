Movie Talk: Zazie Beetz to Play Domino in ‘Deadpool 2′; ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Plot Details

0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (March 10th, 2017) Dennis Tzeng, Perri Nemiroff, John Rocha, David Griffin, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

Zazie Beetz cast as Domino in Deadpool 2

Thor: Ragnarok plot details revealed

Disney’s Aladdin remake holding open casting call

Shane Black shares new image from The Predator

Nathan Fillion, Kerry Washington added to Cars 3 cast

Danny DeVito reteams with Tim Burton on Dumbo

El Chapo movie in development at Sony

Mail Bag