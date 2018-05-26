Zazie Beetz and Julian Dennison on ‘Deadpool 2’ and Memorable Moments from Filming

0

-

With director David Leitch’s Deadpool 2 now playing in theaters around the world, I recently landed an interview with Zazie Beetz and Julian Dennison. During the fun conversation they talked about what they’ll always remember from making the sequel, how Beetz passed out when doing one of her fight scenes, and a lot more.

As most of you know, Deadpool 2 follows Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) as he assembles a super-powered team to protect a kid (Julian Dennison) from Cable, a killer from the future. The film also stars Morena Baccarin, T.J. Miller, Brianna Hildebrand, Jack Kesy, and a few surprise guests.

Check out what Zazie Beetz and Julian Dennison had to say in the player above and below are some links to other Deadpool 2 coverage.

For more on Deadpool 2: