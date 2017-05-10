‘Deadpool’ Animated Series Coming to FXX from Donald and Stephen Glover

0

While it’s taken some time for Deadpool 2 to finally get off the ground, the Marvel Comics character will also be taking an animated form in the near future. FXX announced today that it is currently developing an untitled Deadpool animated series based on the Marvel Comics character, but that’s not even the best part—Atlanta creators/executive producers Donald Glover and Stephen Glover will be spearheading this Deadpool animated series as showrunners, executive producers, and writers. Marvel’s Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory are also serving as executive producers, and FXX has ordered a 10-episode first season to debut in 2018.

Nick Grad, co-president of original programming at FX Networks and FX Productions, had this to say about the show:

“Donald Glover is an incredibly gifted and versatile artist who’ll bring the untitled Marvel’s Deadpool series to life with the same intense, singular vision as his breakout hit Atlanta. With the success of Legion, we’re looking forward to again partnering with Marvel Television to create a series that is bold, striking and entirely original.”

And Loeb chimed in with some excitement of his own:

“How much more fun could this be? Deadpool, Donald and FX – the perfect fit for the Merc with the Mouth! We’re thrilled that our relationship with FX that started with Legion continues with what is sure to be a groundbreaking show in adult animation.”

Indeed, Loeb and Marvel TV jumped into bed with FX on the X-Men series Legion earlier this year to solid results, for which they gave creator Noah Hawley a significant degree of creative control to truly create a trippy spin on the comic book genre.

The same will no doubt occur with Deadpool, as Atlanta proved to be not only one of the best new shows of 2016, but one of the best shows on TV period. Glover seemed intent on breaking the barriers of traditional storytelling to bring something wholly unique and wildly compelling to the screen, and I can’t wait to see what he does with Deadpool.