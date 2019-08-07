Deadpool Doesn’t Need an R Rating According to David Leitch

0

–

One of the biggest questions since the Fox-Disney merger (at least from a storytelling/MCU fan perspective) is, what’s to be done with Deadpool? How can a hero known for his foul mouth and extreme bloodshed with two R-rated hits to his name possibly join the family-friendly MCU?

While out promoting his new film, Hobbs & Shaw, Deadpool 2 director David Leitch offered his thoughts on the situation. Here’s what he told Yahoo!:

“It’s rated R so that’s not necessarily the [MCU] brand but he doesn’t necessarily need to be R and [Disney] don’t necessarily need to only make PG-13 movies,” the director tells Yahoo Movies UK. “I think we’ll find a happy ground.”

Even with Deadpool’s outrageous R-rated behavior proving to be a big box office draw, I’d still be shocked if Disney ever produced an R-rated Deadpool movie under the Marvel Cinematic Universe banner. Yes, back in February, Disney CEO Bob Iger did say, “We see that there is certainly popularity amongst Marvel fans for the R-rated Deadpool films,” and, “We’re going to continue in that business and there might be room for more of that,” but that doesn’t guarantee an R-rating.

Things will undoubtedly have to change for Deadpool, but there are ways to push the PG-13 rating to at least give the impression that Deadpool is just as outlandish and deadly as ever. Plus, this is the Marvel Cinematic Universe we’re talking about here, a franchise that’s churned out one film after the next with a guarantee that parents and kids can partake in the adventure together. You never say never in this industry so perhaps the possibility exists that Disney and Marvel will introduce an R-rated off-shoot to the MCU, but given everything announced at San Diego Comic-Con this year, it seems as though that would be quite a few years in the future.

Leitch himself even told Yahoo! that the folks over at Marvel are still trying to figure out what to do with Deadpool:

“There’s a lot of mystery still surrounding what they want to do with Deadpool in [Disney’s] Marvel world but I think, from discussions that I’ve heard, it’s all positive,” he explains. “I think that they’re just trying to figure a way in as Deadpool’s hard.”

For more on this topic, be sure to check out today’s episode of Movie Talk at the top of this article. On today’s show the team also discusses Lucasfilm’s Children of Blood and Bone adaptation.

Tune in for Collider Movie Talk every day, Monday through Friday, at 3pm PT live on the Collider Video YouTube channel!