Deadpool on ‘Deadpool 2’, Sequel Expectations and Cable’s Origin

Sitting down with Deadpool is never easy. As you all know, the merc with a mouth is a loose cannon who could end up being your best interview of the day, or you could leave the room in tears. You never know what kind of mood he’ll be in, and now that he’s a huge draw at the worldwide box office, when I went to sit down with him to talk about Deadpool 2, I wasn’t sure if all his fame and success would cause his already large ego to inflate even further, or if he’d still be the same Deadpool that spoke to me before the first movie came out. Thankfully, he couldn’t have been in a better mood and was mostly willing to answer my questions.

As you’ll see in the video above, Deadpool talks about making the sequel, how he would describe Cable, fan expectations, if the success of the first film has changed him, what will surprise people about Deadpool 2, and so much more. Check out what he had to say and below is exactly what we talked about.

Deadpool:

How would he describe Deadpool 2 in one sentence?

How would Deadpool describe Cable?

Favorite cities on the press tour?

Who should not go to the sequel?

What will surprise people about the sequel?

How did he prepare for Deadpool 2?

Given the success of the first film what are his expectations for the sequel?

Has the success of Deadpool changed him?

What was the most fun day on set?

How Peter came out of nowhere.

