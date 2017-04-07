Fan-Made ‘Deadpool’ Musical Number Goes Full ‘Beauty and the Beast’

0

The great thing about fan-made productions involving superheroes is that they don’t have to worry about which studio owns which property; the bad thing is that they tend to be made on a shoestring budget with a glaringly inferior production quality. Director/editor Julian Higgins‘ “Deadpool Musical”, however, is the best of both worlds, a very glossy and highly produced fan-made musical number that features not only Deadpool, but Black Widow, Rogue, and Psylocke, just to name a few. And even more surprising, the dialogue, action, stunt choreography, and satirical take on a classic Disney song are really, really well done.

So be sure to give this take on Deadpool a shot and feel free to share it with Ryan Reynolds, who might just find that he has some stiff competition from the musical’s star, Michael Parker. Here’s a few of the other folks who deserve a shout-out for this effort: Brian Danner, Paul Bianchi, Pierce Cook, Jo Crandall, Bridget Desjarlais, Angel Garcia, Adam Critchlow, Mack Dugger, Monette Moio, Jennifer Wenger, Christina Benthall, Christopher Troy, and Brian Ludens, who all put in some outstanding work.

Check out the NSFW song and dance video below from Deadpool Said:

Who knew the “Merc with a Mouth” could sing?! Check out this fan-made musical mashup of “Deadpool” and “Beauty & the Beast” featuring Wade’s own NSFW, mature-audiences version of the classic song “Gaston” from the original musical! (If you like it, please share it! #DeadpoolMusical)

