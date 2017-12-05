Watch: Deadpool Is Offering Free Tattoos at CCXP in Sao Paulo to Promote ‘Deadpool 2′

0

While I’ve been to many Comic-Cons around the world and have seen movie studios do some pretty crazy stuff to promote their films, I’m going to give 20th Century Fox some credit for doing something original: they’re offering Deadpool fans free Deadpool-themed tattoos at the Comic-Con Experience in Sao Paulo this weekend to help promote Deadpool 2. As you can see Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) explain in the funny video below, they’re offering one of four tattoos, for free, and all you have to do to get one is sign up at deadpooltattoo.com.br.

My mom barely has any room left on her face for another tattoo. But she’s going for it. Because she cares. pic.twitter.com/GFUNC3IWfX — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 5, 2017

Unlike most movie campaigns which play it safe and hit the same notes we have seen again and again, what I love about the marketing for both Deadpool and Deadpool 2 is Fox is always trying something new to promote the film. Of course not every character/movie has the ability to have fun with the marketing, or an actor that blurs the line between what’s him and the character he’s playing, but I appreciate when everyone involved is willing to take the chance.

From what I know, Fox isn’t planning on doing anything conventional to promote Deadpool 2 and I welcome that with open arms. Like all of you, I’m tired of seeing the same kind of trailer and campaign on every movie. The fact is, there is an abundance of great content in movie theaters and at home. If you want to break through the noise, you need to do something different and original. Which is what Fox is doing with Deadpool 2 at CCXP17.

In case you don’t follow me on Twitter, I’m currently in San Paulo for Comic-Con next weekend. I’m going to be watching the panels, conducting exclusive interviews, and I’ll definitely snap some pics of people getting Deadpool tattoos! Look for tons of coverage on the site starting Thursday. Until then….

Here’s the official synopsis for Deadpool 2: