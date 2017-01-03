Ryan Reynolds Hoping to Make a Deadpool/Wolverine Movie with Hugh Jackman

0

While rumors that Ryan Reynolds shot a Deadpool cameo for the upcoming Wolverine film Logan were swiftly debunked, fans may yet be able to hold out hope for the two very different superheroes sharing the screen once again. Reynolds previously worked with Hugh Jackman on the disappointing X-Men Origins: Wolverine, playing a very Frankenstein’d version of Deadpool. But while the film itself failed to take off, Reynolds and Jackman have remained friends, offering up some delightful ribbing of one another during the lead up to the release of Deadpool.

And in a new, extensive profile for Variety in concert with Reynolds’ Golden Globes nomination for Deadpool, the actor reveals that he has high hopes for a Deadpool/Wolverine movie—even if Jackman is intent on hanging up the claws.

“I would love to play Deadpool for as long as they would let me play Deadpool,” he says. “We have outlines and stories for a number of different films.” He envisions a standalone movie with Deadpool and Wolverine — although that’s news to Jackman… Reynolds isn’t giving up. “I have no idea if I can change his mind,” he says. “It’s the audience: I would exclusively exploit that relationship to get Hugh back for another one.”

Indeed, the 48-year-old Jackman conceived of Logan as his final turn as the character given the intense physical transformation it takes to get in shape for the role each time, and in responding to Reynolds’ comments, he didn’t seem to say a Deadpool/Wolverine movie is impossible:

“I’m hesitating,” says Jackman, who plans on retiring the Wolverine character this year, “because I could totally see how that’s the perfect fit. But the timing may be wrong.”

One imagines the chemistry between the two characters would be incredible, and 20th Century Fox would no doubt be game. The reason the rumors of Deadpool surfacing in Logan felt dubious in the first place was the very serious tone of that film, but if you craft a Deadpool/Wolverine movie from the ground-up—maybe one that takes place before the events of Logan—you could play around with the tone and aesthetic a bit.

For now, though, Reynolds is busy prepping Deadpool 2 as the film recently landed new director David Leitch, who co-directed John Wick. After that, plans are already underway for a Deadpool 3 that would begin to weave in the X-Force, and given that the X-Men franchise proper is at a bit of a crossroads, Deadpool would appear to be the crown jewel in Fox’s superhero toybox at the moment. Ah the irony.