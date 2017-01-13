Awesometacular: Jeremy Jahns Talks ‘Deadpool’s Oscar Hopes and More

0

Collider and Verizon Go 90 are happy to present a brand new show, Awesometacular with host Jeremy Jahns! This weekly show recaps all the biggest and exciting news happening in movies, video games and television.

On this week’s episode, Jeremy Jahns talks the entertainment news of the week, including a Flash/Supergirl crossover musical and the possibility of Deadpool taking home a few golden statues, with the help of Collider Video experts Mark Ellis, Jon Schnepp, and Josh Macuga.

Jeremy Jahns and Pamela Horton pick their best finisher move with Mortal Kombat XL and discuss the future of the Purge and Star Wars franchises with Collider experts Perri Nemiroff and Kristian Harloff.

Take a trip back to the 90’s with the “Movie Fanz,” as they review the hot new trailer for theKeanu Reeves action movie The Matrix.

Awesometacular is entirely free and airs only in the U.S. on Go90.com, or you can download the app on Android and iOS.

Use this link to find the episodes: https://www.go90.com/prof iles/series_af2d74f3336049af8f 93b966bf8ef3d2