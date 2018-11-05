‘Deadwood’ Movie Production Begins; Full Cast List, Synopsis Tease an Epic Reunion

0

What felt like a dream is finally a reality: HBO announced today that production its Deadwood movie has begun. The series, which ran for three seasons in the mid-2000s and won eight Emmys, ended rather abruptly at the close of Season 3 — something fans have hoped to see rectified ever since. As more time passed and the show’s cast when on to so many other projects, it seemed impossible that they could reunite for what had become a fabled movie. Not only has it happened, with all of the key players back, but according to W. Earl Brown it is the genuine damn article.

As part of the production announcement, HBO also released a synopsis and a confirmation of the cast:

In the “Deadwood” film, the indelible characters of the series are reunited after ten years to celebrate South Dakota’s statehood. Former rivalries are reignited, alliances are tested and old wounds are reopened, as all are left to navigate the inevitable changes that modernity and time have wrought.

Returning cast members for the “Deadwood” movie include: Ian McShane (Al Swearengen), Timothy Olyphant (Seth Bullock), Molly Parker (Alma Ellsworth), Paula Malcomson (Trixie), John Hawkes (Sol Star), Anna Gunn (Martha Bullock), Dayton Callie (Charlie Utter), Brad Dourif (Doc Cochran), Robin Weigert (“Calamity” Jane Canary), William Sanderson (E.B. Farnum), Kim Dickens (Joanie Stubbs) and Gerald McRaney (George Hearst). The film will also feature new cast member Jade Pettyjohn (Caroline).

The movie has been written by David Milch, who created the series, and directed by Daniel Minahan. It will probably be both everything and nothing that we expect. In the meantime, refresh yourself on this violent, exquisitely-written drama, or experience it for the first time. As Al Swearengen would say, “Welcome to fucking Deadwood!”