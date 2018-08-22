‘Deadwood’s W. Earl Brown Gushes Over “Gut-Wrenching” Movie Script; Confirms Returning Cast

0

At the summer TV Critics Association press tour, HBO President of Programming Casey Bloys confirmed that a Deadwood movie from David Milch is on its way, with production starting in October. This has been a long time coming for fans, after the excellent series ended on a somewhat questionable note following a truncated third season in 2006. Not everyone hates it, but as a latecomer to the series who binged it a few years after its finale, that last episode was truly abrupt and depressing. Thus, I’ve been happy to join in the chorus of those calling for a return to Deadwood to wrap things up properly.

Now, W. Earl Brown, who played Dan Dority in the original series and will be reprising his role in the movie, has taken the Twitter to build the hype up for real. One of the things that made Deadwood so distinct is Milch’s gift for language, turning what could have been a more bog-standard Western story into “Shakespeare in the mud,” even styling the dialogue in iambic pentameter. The delightful turns of phrase throughout that series are truly gorgeous, and stick with you for a long time. As Brown writes:

I just read the final draft. Holy. Shit. In the course of those two hours, my emotions ricocheted in every fucking direction: exhilaration to melancholy; hoots of joy to screams of despair. The Maestro has topped himself. #DeadwoodReturns — W. Earl Brown (@WEarlBrown) August 22, 2018

The structure is essentially the same as the first version I read a year and a half ago, but the complexities of the relationships, the emotional peaks and depths, are all sharpened to a razor fine edge. It’s gut wrenching. — W. Earl Brown (@WEarlBrown) August 22, 2018

Fan-fucking-tastic, y’all. (Dan-fucking-tastic?)

Daniel Minahan — who, in addition to the original run of Deadwood, has been a longtime collaborator with HBO for series like Game of Thrones, True Blood, and Big Love — will direct the movie, which will reunite the core cast (Brown also confirmed everyone will be back except one of my personal favorite characters, Silas Adams, played by Titus Welliver, who is filming Bosch). The original series starred Timothy Olyphant, Ian McShane, Molly Parker, Jim Beaver, Kim Dickens, Brad Dourif, John Hawkes, Paula Malcomson … and so many more. If you haven’t had a chance to check it out before, now is the time!

Brown also revealed that filming will start October 5th, and Bloys was hopeful at the press tour that the movie might come out in the spring of 2019.