First ‘Deadwood’ Movie Images Harken the Return of Al Swearengen and Seth Bullock

Proving that we did not collectively dream this up, HBO has released the first images from the upcoming Deadwood movie via EW. Yes, it is actually happening, we are returning to David Milch‘s lauded “Shakespeare in the Mud” series via a long-awaited movie that will again be written by Milch (with an assist from True Detective‘s Nic Pizzolatto) and directed by Daniel Minahan. Though there is no premiere date yet, speculation suggests we may see it in spring of 2019.

Happily, returning cast members for the Deadwood movie include just about everyone you can remember: Ian McShane (Al Swearengen), Timothy Olyphant (Seth Bullock), Molly Parker (Alma Ellsworth), Paula Malcomson (Trixie), John Hawkes (Sol Star), Anna Gunn (Martha Bullock), Dayton Callie (Charlie Utter), Brad Dourif (Doc Cochran), Robin Weigert (“Calamity” Jane Canary), William Sanderson (E.B. Farnum), Kim Dickens (Joanie Stubbs) and Gerald McRaney (George Hearst). The film will also feature new cast member Jade Pettyjohn (Caroline).

As for the new images, well, there are only two and they say nothing and everything. Seth Bullock is back with his righteous mustache, ready to serve up the law on his own terms (or those of the U.S. Marshall’s Office, at least — It is now canon that he is an ancestor of Raylan Givens. BTW). He’s looking a little older, but aren’t we all? Although Al, meanwhile, doesn’t looks like he’s changed a bit, as he gives a thoughtful gaze around the Gem saloon.

Deadwood was never fully appreciated in its day, despite running for three seasons and garnering eight Emmy wins. It ended rather suddenly, with Milch hoping to wrap things up with two movies. That was 12 years ago, and so yes, we’re happy to get what we can when it comes to Deadwood. With so much time having passed since that third season, it will be interesting to see how Milch reintroduces us to this sprawling cast and catches us up on what they’ve been doing without it feeling like a cameo clip show (and all within a movie’s runtime). Regardless, it will surely be nice to be back.