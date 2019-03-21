First ‘Deadwood’ Movie Teaser Trailer Reveals the Premiere Date

0

At last we have it, folks: proof that the Deadwood movie is happening (actual footage!) as well as a premiere date: May 31st, well clear of the end of Game of Thrones. HBO has released a new trailer today for the film fans have been waiting for since the abrupt close of Season 3 twelve years ago. In some ways it seems like things haven’t much changed — Seth is still on the straight and narrow, and in a wary kind of communication alliance with Al at the saloon. But seeing all of those familiar faces really brings it all back, and I can’t wait.

Happily, returning cast members for the Deadwood movie include just about everyone you can remember: Ian McShane (Al Swearengen), Timothy Olyphant (Seth Bullock), Molly Parker (Alma Ellsworth), Paula Malcomson (Trixie), John Hawkes (Sol Star), Anna Gunn (Martha Bullock), Dayton Callie (Charlie Utter), Brad Dourif (Doc Cochran), Robin Weigert (“Calamity” Jane Canary), William Sanderson (E.B. Farnum), Kim Dickens (Joanie Stubbs) and Gerald McRaney (George Hearst). The film will also feature new cast member Jade Pettyjohn (Caroline).

The movie has been written by series creator David Milch anddirected by Daniel Minahan. As I wrote in the first article on the synopsis and cast announcement, it will probably be both everything and nothing that we expect. In the meantime, refresh yourself on this violent, exquisitely-written drama, or experience it for the first time. As Al Swearengen would say, “Welcome to fucking Deadwood!”

