‘Deadwood’ Movie Gets Official Greenlight at HBO; Production Starts this Fall

At the Television Critics Association press tour today, HBO President of Programming Casey Bloys addressed a question the network has been asked for the last 11 years: What is the status of the Deadwood movie? Well folks, buckle up because it’s actually happening! Bloys confirmed that a continuation of David Milch‘s series Deadwood — as a movie — has been greenlighted by HBO, with production set to start this fall (in October). Daniel Minahan — who, in addition to the original run of Deadwood, has been a longtime collaborator with HBO for series like Game of Thrones, True Blood, and Big Love — will direct the movie.

The premiere will depend on when cast schedules can come together, but Bloys seemed hopeful that it could air in Spring of 2019. The original series starred Timothy Olyphant, Ian McShane, Molly Parker, Jim Beaver, Kim Dickens, Brad Dourif, John Hawkes, Paula Malcomson … and so many more. If you haven’t had a chance to check it out before, now is the time!

Though Deadwood is a beloved series, it ended rather abruptly in its third season with a finale that wasn’t exactly satisfying for most fans (it seemed clear that there was more story that was meant to be told), so some kind of a wrap-up / return is certainly something to get excited about.

As far as the plot goes, well, that’s anyone’s guess. One would assume there will be some kind of a small time jump given the amount of time that has passed since the original series aired, but one never knows! Let us know in the comments what you would like to see the Deadwood movie address, or where you hope things may ultimately end for Olyphant’s Seth Bullock and McShane’s now-iconic Al Swearengen.