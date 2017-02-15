First Trailer for ‘Dean’ Reveals Demetri Martin’s Tribeca Award-Winner

0

Since winning the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival’s Founders Award for Best Narrative Feature, writer-director-star Demetri Martin‘s comedic drama Dean has kept audiences waiting for its inevitable theatrical release. Now, CBS Films reveals that Dean will be arriving in select theaters later this June. To celebrate that fact, they’ve also released the film’s first trailer.

Martin stars as the title character, a young professional illustrator struggling with the recent death of his mother. That central plot point is played out in a darkly comic fashion by alternating between Dean’s real-life events–visiting her grave, listening to her archived voicemail messages, etc.–and his illustrations that mostly involve the grim reaper or other similar specters. Dean looks to be an earnest depiction of love, loss, and the protracted process of coming to grips with both. Factor in the phenomenal cast and you’ve got a coming-of-age drama destined to be a contemporary classic.

Also starring Kevin Kline, Gillian Jacobs, Mary Steenburgen, Reid Scott, Rory Scovel, Christine Woods, Ginger Gonzaga, Peter Scolari, and Briga Heelan, Dean opens in select theaters on June 2nd.

Check out the first trailer for Dean below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Dean: