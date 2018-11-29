‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Movie in the Works at Universal; Ben Platt May Star

0

The Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen is headed to the big screen. The hit Broadway show won six Tonys in 2017 including Best Musical, Best Actor and Best Actress in a Musical, and now Deadline reports that Universal Pictures has scooped up the film rights with Marc Platt (La La Land) and Adam Siegel producing—and it should be noted that Platt’s son Ben Platt originated the lead role in the Broadway musical, winning that Best Actor Tony award. Variety notes that Ben Platt is in early talks to reprise that role in the film.

The story follows a high school senior with severe social anxiety who gets caught in a lie when a classmate commits suicide, which in turns brings him closer to the departed’s family while also finally allowing him to grow outside his own shell. The musical’s lyrics and music were written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who won the Oscar for writing “City of Stars” for La La Land and who also wrote a number of songs for the hit film The Greatest Showman. The book was written by Steven Levenson, and Pasek, Paul, and Levenson are onbaord the film as executive producers.

Deadline notes that Stephen Chbosky, the author-turned-filmmaker who directed the stellar adaptation of his own book The Perks of Being a Wallflower and the surprise hit Wonder, is in talks to direct the Dear Evan Hansen movie. He’s an inspired choice and no stranger to musicals, as he also co-wrote the screenplay for Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.

No start date has been set, but this will no doubt be an anticipated title in the near future. First up, though, Universal has another Broadway adaptation: Tom Hooper‘s star-studded Cats hits theaters next December.