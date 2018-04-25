‘Dear White People’ Season 2 Trailer Teases the Netflix Series’ Return

0

Netflix has released the first Dear White People Season 2 trailer, offering a first look at the new season of Justin Simien’s critically acclaimed Netflix series. The show itself is based on Simien’s 2014 film of the same name and takes place at a predominantly white Ivy League university, chronicling the racial tensions that bubble just under the surface. The series sends up “post-racial America” in hilarious, biting fashion, hitting upon hard truths while also serving as terrific entertainment in and of itself.

This Season 2 trailer is gorgeous from a visual standpoint, and Simien looks to be exploring plenty of new issues with this second season. And good news for fans of Season 1: This new season maintains the structure of centering each episode around a different character.

Watch the Dear White People Season 2 trailer below. The series stars Logan Browning, Brandon P. Bell, Antoinette Robertson, DeRon Horton, John Patrick Amedori, Ashley Blaine Featherson, and Marque Richardson. Dear White People Season 2 premieres on Netflix on May 4th.