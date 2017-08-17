‘Death Note’: First Clip Reveals L and Light’s First Atmospheric Meeting

0

Netflix has revealed the first clip from Adam Wingard‘s Death Note adaptation and … it’s certainly an interesting choice to start out with. For newcomers to the story, which began as Japanese manga series written by Tsugumi Ohba and illustrated by Takeshi Obata, and has already been adapted into an anime series as well as a live-action TV show and movies, this is a tough introduction when told out of context. So I’ll do what this clip does not and provide a little for you.

Essentially the plot of Death Note follows Light Turner (né Yagami), as played in this version by Nat Wolff, who comes into the possession of a mysterious notebook that grants him the power to kill anyone just by writing their name down in it. Obviously, these unexplained deaths draw the attention of local law enforcement, and it’s up to the brilliant but eccentric detective known as L (Lakeith Steinfeld) to solve them. This first clip sees the two opposing forces meeting for the first time, kicking off an epic cat-and-mouse chase that provides the main tension throughout.

At least I hope it does. This introduction to L speaks more about the character than it does about Light, but I can’t help but wonder how people who’ve never seen Death Note will respond to this clip. Does it pique your curiosity, confuse you, or just cause a shoulder shrug? Let us know in the comments!

Also starring Willem Dafoe and Margaret Qualley, Death Note hits Netflix on August 25th.

First up, here’s the new clip from the Death Note adaptation:

One wrong move and the game is over. See Light and L face off on Death Note, streaming on Netflix August 25th.

If you want to learn a little more background info on this scene, feel free to check out these similar clips from existing adaptations; just know that they’re slightly spoilery. Now, here’s the meet-cute between L and Light from the original anime series:

And the Japanese live-action version:

To fully understand what’s going on with those potato chips, this meme-worthy chip clip should help.

Here’s the official synopsis for Death Note: