New ‘Death Note’, ‘Bumblebee’, ‘Goosebumps Horrorland’ Posters and More on Display

It’s been a busy day for news and first-look images coming out of the ongoing Licensing Expo, thanks to our own Steven Weintraub’s excellent coverage. We’ve seen looks at the costumes of Zack Snyder‘s Justice League movie, new posters for The Predator and Alita: Battle Angel, and the animated Spider-Man movie, just to name a few. Now, we’re bringing you even more looks from the expo to show off upcoming projects like the Death Note movie, the Goosebumps sequel, the Transformers spin-off Bumblebee, and much more.

There are also some TV properties, like AMC’s Preacher, some fun toys courtesy of Funko, and more surprises in store below. In the meantime, be sure to check out our other Expo articles for more in-depth looks at the above-mentioned movies:

Preacher

Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg‘s adaptation starring Dominic Cooper as Jesse Custer, along with Tulip (Ruth Negga) and Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun), sees the trio hunted by the Saint of Killers (Graham McTavish) in Season 2, which returns to AMC on June 25th.

Peter Rabbit

The Late Late Show host James Corden will be voicing the title role of a mischievous rabbit who aims to get into Mr. McGregor’s garden to feast upon the tasty vegetables within. Also joining the cast of writer/director Will Gluck‘s picture will be Rose Byrne playing author Beatrix Potter, who was in her 30s around the time she began writing the “Peter Rabbit” stories, as well as Daisy Ridley and Elizabeth Debicki who will voice other roles. Though those characters haven’t been reported just yet, it’s likely that Ridley and Debicki will be playing two of Peter’s three sisters, Flopsy, Mopsy, and Cotton-tail. There’s also the role of Peter’s mother Mrs. Josephine Rabbit to be cast as well.

Goosebumps

Jack BlackDylan Minnette, Odeya Rush, and Ryan Lee are expected to return for Sony’s sequel now titled and set for a Fall 2018 debut. Rob Letterman will return to direct with Darren Lemke, who wrote the screenplay for the first film, penning the script.

Pitch Perfect

Screenwriter Kay Cannon, who scripted the first two installments, is penning Pitch Perfect 3 while Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, and Brittany Snow are all confirmed to return for director Trish Sie (Step Up All In).

Funko

Pigeon Impossible

J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World

Mortal Engines

