‘Death Note': New Trailer Reveals Adam Wingard’s Terrifying Netflix Adaptation

0

Netflix has released the new, full-length Death Note trailer for the highly anticipated adaptation. Based on the Japanese manga of the same name, the film follows a high school student (Nat Wolff) who comes across a supernatural notebook that has the power to kill those whose names are inscribed upon it. The film is directed by Adam Wingard (You’re Next) with a script by Charley & Vlas Parlapanides (Immortals) and Jeremy Slater (TV’s The Exorcist).

Wingard has been vocal about the fact that this is a new interpretation of the manga and not a straight adaptation (he offers a comparison to The Departed as an adaptation of Infernal Affairs), and indeed that’s what we see here with the Seattle setting and largely American cast of characters. Wingard showed with The Guest that he could ably tackle a thriller that’s not just straight horror, and Death Note appears to expand his horizons even further, combining those two genres on a larger, more terrifying scale. There’s an added level of anticipation here as Wingard was recently tapped to take the helm of Warner Bros. and Legendary’s big-budget Godzilla vs. Kong movie.

This trailer is appropriately terrifying, especially as it relates to Willem Dafoe‘s mysterious performance, and I’m really curious to check the whole thing out myself.

Watch the new Death Note trailer below, followed by a behind-the-scenes featurette. The film also stars Margaret Qualley and Lakeith Stanfield and hits Netflix on August 25th.