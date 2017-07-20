‘Death Note’ SDDC Panel & Clip Show Fans The Light

0

Netflix made their inaugural presentation at the first-ever Comic-Con Hall H panel with their movie adaptation of Death Note based on the original manga and anime series of the same name. Director Adam Wingard (You’re Next) was on hand to discuss the project as were producers Masi Oka and Roy Lee. All of them expressed affection for the source material and determination to bring it to life.

Starring Nat Wolff as Light Turner, Margaret Qualley as Mia Sutton, and Lakeith Stanfield as L, with Willem Dafoe as the voice of Ryuk, the panel began with a screening of a trailer that didn’t show much beyond what had already been released online in late June, as we get background behind the concept and the power that it brings to Light:

“It was an opportunity to take a great premise and bring new life to it – really cool themes you can embed with good and evil,” Wingard said about what drew him toward the project. He was also impressed with the many different kinds of stories that could be told within. “This film encapsulates all genres in a lot of ways,” he said. Masi Oka assured the audience that the original creators of Death Note were involved from the beginning and are behind it. “If they loved it, the fans would love it too,” Oka said.