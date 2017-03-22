‘Death Note’: First Trailer for Adam Wingard’s Netflix Movie Is Ready for Your Nightmares

0

Netflix has released the first Death Note trailer. Based on the Japanese manga, the film follows a high school student who comes across a supernatural notebook that has the power to kill those whose names are inscribed upon it. The film is directed by Adam Wingard (You’re Next) with a script by Charley & Vlas Parlapanides (Immortals) and Jeremy Slater (TV’s The Exorcist).

When we spoke to Wingard about the film back in September, he told us:

“We can do whatever we want. That was the cool thing about it, because it’s an anime film. So, technically, it’s a cartoon that you’re bring to life. To me, the thing about anime is that it’s so adult-oriented. I remember going to Suncoast growing up and you see Akira there with the little “Not for Kids” sticker on it. That always made an impact on me. So, doing my first live-action anime thing, to me it was important that you have those adult themes. So, it’s got nudity, it’s got swearing, it’s got a ton of violence. Jason Eisener, who did Hobo with a Shotgun. I brought him on – I’m good friends with him – as second-unit director. There’s basically like three good Jason Eisner short films in there and they’re all very gory. I was able to just turn him loose sometime, and just do some crazy stuff.”

You can already get a sense of that insanity with this teaser trailer, and while I’m not sure if it will all come together, I like the ambition on display. Also, Willem Dafoe as the voice of “Death God” Ryuk is A+ casting.

Check out the Death Note trailer below. The film hits Netflix on August 25th.

