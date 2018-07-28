This Week in Animation: Doomsday Attacks in New Clip from ‘The Death of Superman’

In This Week in Animation News, I’ll take a look at the previous week in the world of animation in order to get you caught up on everything you might have missed. It’s your one-stop shop for news regarding cartoons, anime, and animated web series. We’re talking movies, TV shows, digital shorts, and everything in between!
For the latest animation stories we’ve already covered on the site this week, take a look at the following links, including our massive rundown of animation news out of Comic-Con 2018. Then, check out a selection of new stories below. Be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments!
- ‘Batman: The Animated Series’ Blu-ray Release Date and Special Features Announced
- New ‘Disenchantment’ Trailer Offers the Best Look Yet at Matt Groening’s Fractured Fairytale
- ‘Freedom Fighters: The Ray’ Season 2 Returns to Face Infinite Threats from Earth-X
- NSFW Trailer for ‘Paradise PD’ Reveals the ‘Brickleberry’ Team’s Netflix’s Animated Series
- ‘BoJack Horseman’ Reruns Land at Comedy Central
- ‘Jump Force’ Supercut Trailer Is the Most Anime Thing You’ll See Today
- Broly Storms into Theaters in ‘Dragon Ball Z: Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan’ Remastered Release
Doomsday Goes on the Attack in ‘The Death of Superman’ Clip
The Man of Steel meets his ultimate match when Doomsday comes to Earth – hell bent on destroying everything and everyone in his path, including the Justice League – in the all-new, action-packed The Death of Superman, part of the popular series of DC Universe Movies.
Produced by Warner Bros. Animation and DC Entertainment, the feature-length animated film arrives from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on Digital starting July 24, 2018, and on Ultra HD Blu-ray™ Combo Pack, Blu-ray™ Combo Pack and DVD August 7, 2018.