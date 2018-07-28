Facebook Messenger

This Week in Animation: Doomsday Attacks in New Clip from ‘The Death of Superman’

July 28, 2018

In This Week in Animation News, I’ll take a look at the previous week in the world of animation in order to get you caught up on everything you might have missed. It’s your one-stop shop for news regarding cartoons, anime, and animated web series. We’re talking movies, TV shows, digital shorts, and everything in between!

For the latest animation stories we’ve already covered on the site this week, take a look at the following links, including our massive rundown of animation news out of Comic-Con 2018. Then, check out a selection of new stories below. Be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Doomsday Goes on the Attack in ‘The Death of Superman’ Clip

The Man of Steel meets his ultimate match when Doomsday comes to Earth – hell bent on destroying everything and everyone in his path, including the Justice League – in the all-new, action-packed The Death of Superman, part of the popular series of DC Universe Movies.

 

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation and DC Entertainment, the feature-length animated film arrives from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on Digital starting July 24, 2018, and on Ultra HD Blu-ray™ Combo Pack, Blu-ray™ Combo Pack and DVD August 7, 2018.

