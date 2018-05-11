First Trailer for ‘The Death of Superman’ Reveals the Latest Animated DC Adventure

0

One of the best crossover arcs ever to appear in comic books is the classic “The Death of Superman” which spanned nearly a year’s worth of DC Comics issues in the early 1990s, thanks in part to Mike Carlin. Now while that arc was divided up into three parts–“Doomsday”, “A Funeral for a Friend” and “Reign of the Supermen”–it’s often the first dramatic part of the story that gets the adaptations. There was the 1994 video game The Death and Return of Superman, the 2007 Superman/Doomsday animated movie that launched the DC Universe Original Animated Movies line, and, of course, the live-action inclusion in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

However, The Death of Superman is about to get a new animated adaptation as part of the Warner Bros. Animation line-up and will serve as part one of a two-parter that will finally finally include Reign of the Supermen, due out next year. We’ll have to wait until then, but luckily you don’t have to wait to check out the first trailer for The Death of Superman!

Starring Jerry O’Connell, Rebecca Romijn and Rainn Wilson as the voices of Superman, Lois Lane and Lex Luthor, respectively, Sam Liu co-directs The Death of Superman with Jake Castorena. It’ll be arriving on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital this summer, but for now …

Check out the reveal of the first trailer for The Death of Superman (via IGN):