Red-Band Trailer for Roger Corman’s ‘Death Race 2050’ Is Peak Corman

0

Few filmmakers handle satire and shlock in equal measure as well as the legendary Roger Corman. Fewer still have over 400 production credits and more than 50 directorial efforts to their name, which are just some of the 90-year-old’s claims to fame. His latest effort as a producer, Death Race 2050, puts some of his most iconic attributes on display, as revealed by the film’s red-band trailer.

Front and center are manic performances from Malcolm McDowell, who plays The Chairman, the all-powerful ruler of a corporate government, and Manu Bennett, who plays Frankenstein, the reigning champion of the Death Race who’s barely more man than machine. If you’re looking for a fun, over-the-top, gratuitously bloody and violent action movie that runs on pure adrenaline and requires next to no brainpower to enjoy it–though a few functioning neurons will help to appreciate the latest satirical effort from Corman & Co.–then this is a movie that should be on your radar.

Death Race 2050, directed by G.J. Echternkamp and also starring Marci Miller, Burt Grinstead, Folake Olowofoyeku, and Anessa Ramsey, arrives on Blu-ray and DVD on January 17th.

Check out the red-band trailer for Death Race 2050 below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Death Race 2050: